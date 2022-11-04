Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 4 November 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 4 November 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, from today – Friday 4 November 2022 – you will live and enjoy a marked improvement in romantic relationships. As far as work is concerned, those who have big work projects begin to move the waters. Soon some news could be revealed.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday, November 4, 2022), you are rediscovering the optimism you had recently lost in love. Many Scorpios will change their life, job or course of study. In short, the wind is changing.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the next few hours of this Friday we will have to counteract some confusion too much in love. As for work, you are not very convinced of the future prospects. Look around, maybe there are alternatives to be seized. Have some confidence in yourself and in others.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, ending a relationship or testing it means rethinking it within a few days… So wait. Meditate. Think about it well. As for work, if you intend to change your workplace or company, it will be better to wait a few more days. In short, you are experiencing a moment in which it would be better to put everything on stand-by.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday 4 November 2022), a love appointment could be postponed, but do not worry: better moments will come. As for work, there is a certain agitation in the air… Try to stay calm. It is useless to lose your head.

FISH

Dear Pisces, over the next few hours you will need a lot of caution if yours is a story in crisis or in closure. Today – Friday 4 November 2022 – will be a good day to face exams or job interviews. Courage! Go get what’s yours!

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Libra: you will live and enjoy a marked improvement in sentimental relationships. Go on like this, the wind is changing!

