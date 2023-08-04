Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 4 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 4 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in this period of summer 2023 you are confused and doubtful, especially in feelings. You don’t know where to go and whoever is with you feels left out. As a couple it is difficult to agree if you escape yourself and others. Try to clarify your ideas.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 4 August 2023), you will once again be transgressive and sensual as you used to be with your partner of all time, but be careful not to set your sights on trivial things, otherwise you will quarrel non-stop . Bite your tongue before you say something wrong.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, with your lifelong partner you don’t want problems and you are also willing to forgive so as not to disturb your peace of mind. The same cannot be said if you are alone… Calm down…

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, being alone has done you and is doing you good. Over the next few hours of this August 2023 you will be more ready to dare in new stories without planning anything, but for the sake of transgressing. Have you discovered that being single is fashionable…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 4 August 2023), everything is questionable for you, even the relationship you’ve had for some time, over the next few hours you may be tempted to transgress and you may give in… The escapade could bring you even more problems than you already have…

FISH

Dear Pisces, you want a perfect relationship, but you don’t have to demand everything from those who love you completely, try to welcome, instead of asking, find the altruist in you.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 4, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: you will be transgressive and sensual again as you used to be with your old partner.

