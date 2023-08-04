Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 4 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the next few hours of this August 4th you will still be in pole position in love, wishes are wasted and you will fulfill them in a big way, thanks to this warm Venus in Leo who makes you passionate about life. So good.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 4 August 2023), you will find a point of agreement with your partner of all time, after much discussion, serenity has arrived and good sexual harmony that never hurts. Enjoy the moment and live it to the fullest.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during today, August 4, 2023, you will be attractive for any sign and you will not back down. The motto is “go however it goes, the important thing is to try”! Work bores you. Why don’t you try to change?

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are crystal clear with your partner and you are having a peaceful and happy week. If you don’t act too much as educators of the situation, your worst flaw is pointing out everything to the grave disappointment of those who love you. Moderate yourselves.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 4 August 2023), you are the most fascinating sign in this period and if the others cheer you on, you like it and you willingly indulge in some escapades. If you have been in a couple for some time you will be targeted by each other’s jealousy.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are responsible for yourself and for those you love, you will try to improve your existence by committing yourself to the climb to success and you will succeed great. Those on their own may find a forever love to marry or live together instantly.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: you are the most fascinating sign in this period.

