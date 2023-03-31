Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday March 31, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday March 31, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, it’s pointless to keep thinking about a past that doesn’t excite you, to put it mildly, or rather that made you unhappy. Turn the page and focus on the future with greater optimism. If you are still single it is time to overcome the beating and start looking again. At work, be decisive and understand what you want, and above all communicate it to the right person.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 31 March 2023), there could be quarrels and conflicts in love. Try to use all your diplomacy and don’t say too many words, you might regret it. At work, watch out for possible complications. In relationships with others, caution and patience are needed.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, leave the past behind you and look to the future with greater optimism. In short, don’t dwell on it. At work there may be a period of decline and stress. Tired moment for those who depend on the approval of others. Try to make yourself as independent as possible.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will be quite restless in love. Moon, Sun and Mercury are opposites, so it takes very little to make you lose patience and argue with those around you. Use some diplomacy, bite your tongue. At work, stay away from provocations.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 31 March 2023), you are open to new encounters and acquaintances. You feel fascinated and full of charisma, so if there is a person you like, you can conquer them with enthusiasm. At work you would like a change of scenery. Think about what to do.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love it is definitely a good day. You can make great achievements. If there is a person you like, come forward with enthusiasm. Promises made at this stage can lead to big gains. On the working side Jupiter is favorable. But that’s not enough, you have to put your own into it. If something didn’t pay off, forget it.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 31, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: today is a good day, from all points of view, take advantage of it.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO