Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday March 31, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 31 marzo 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the Moon is about to enter your sign and will bring with it great news in love. Be ready. In general, this month of March closes with many planets on your side. At work, the astrological situation is interesting. Many promising meetings ahead. Soon there may be some news to be seized on the fly. Some trains only go once.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 31 March 2023), the perfect day to talk face to face with a person with whom you have an unfinished business. If it’s your partner, try to clarify, but do it gently and diplomatically. At work you can go back to doing great things. You have many commitments and projects running through your head and they can materialize.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, favorable Moon and Jupiter, so you can enjoy great satisfaction. At work you will have a great intuition and you will be able to solve a long-standing problem thanks to this sudden electrocution. You will have to revise an agreement, but it will be good for you.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you have a very promising morning, so make the most of it. Furthermore, the month of April will start with a favorable Sun so you can enjoy great satisfaction. At work, things are not going very well, but you will soon be able to leave and recover. Strength and courage.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 31 March 2023), it will be a favorable day for you, especially in the afternoon. Take advantage of it to make new and valuable knowledge. It may be the right time to launch a new work project.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, subdued morning in love. However, things improve already from the afternoon. At work excellent stars to carry on your projects and write new pages of your career. Beware of investments. This is not the time to embark on expensive projects with uncertain results. Better not to gamble.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 31, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: you can roar again, both in love and at work.

