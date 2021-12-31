Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 31 December 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 31 December 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, New Year’s Eve invites angry couples to make up. Why end the year sulking? Changes at work are possible. Do not worry: the word changes is not synonymous with problems … It could also be good news.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday 31 December 2021), excellent news in love: Sun, Mercury and Venus favorable. Possible important meetings from a professional point of view.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, good news in love, a beautiful New Year is ahead and a great start with Moon and Mars in your sign. A good business idea may also arrive in the next few hours.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, someone who has been single for a long time may not want to give up their freedom, however it may be worth the risk… As far as work is concerned, you have had the stars on your side since the beginning of 2022. Enjoy the moment!

FISH TANK

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday 31 December 2021), the Moon is in good aspect for love, think about what to do during the day and the evening today. Excellent news on the working front: Mars is in favor, you have both the idea and the possibility of starting again.

FISH

Dear Pisces, New Year’s Eve is going to be a bit sluggish, maybe you are not ready to do extreme things… As far as work is concerned, there is an important project in sight, but you can think about it by February 2022. There is still time.

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Scorpio: excellent day. Possible important meetings from a professional point of view.

