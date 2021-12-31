Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 31 December 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 31 December 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, if you are looking for novelties in love, today – the last day of the year – will bring them to you. As for the work, there are new projects in sight. They await you in 2022. Get ready.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 31 December 2021), “better few but good”, this is your point of view for the New Year you are about to face. As regards work, if independent, it must be developed in the coming months, but maximum attention is paid to portfolios.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, careful in love, plan the New Year well or you may not spend it as you would like … As for work, close the year with a pause for reflection. Think deeply about what has been done and what will be done in the coming months.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you have a sentimentally discreet New Year’s Eve party waiting for you, but try to be yourself and do what you feel without forcing yourself. Why look like what you are not? 2022 could bring news in the field of work with bonuses and advancements within the next 4 months.

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday 31 December 2021), the year ends with a favorable Moon. As for the work, favorable Jupiter from next year, but think carefully whether to carry on some projects undertaken recently.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Moon opposite in love, avoid controversy with partners and friends. Bite your tongue … If you have to work today, December 31, 2021, it will be tiring, you will not be very focused. Better unplug a little. Relax.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 31, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: your motto for this New Year will be “better few but good”. Good news from love and work.

