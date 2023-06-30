Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday June 30, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday June 30, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, today – June 30 – is a day in which you are quite in doubt about love, but you have to make peace with the past. At work there are many things to do but try to carve out your own moment of serenity. You will be able to achieve great things and reciprocate the things that don’t work.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 30 June 2023), with a favorable moon, the mood will be sky-high and love will benefit. At work, pay attention only to some minor tensions with colleagues. You will be able to achieve great things, but using a little extra diplomacy.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today will be a complex day: in love it’s a bit complicated moment and you could have your nerves on edge. At work, good proposals for professional growth will arrive. Evaluate them calmly and you will see that you will be able to achieve great things in every field. Roll up your sleeves.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love there is a bit of doubt but you should be more reasonable and act accordingly. At work, the opposite moon does not help, therefore, pay attention to the dancer’s mood. You will be able to achieve great things. You just have to really want it and roll up your sleeves.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 30 June 2023), there is good news for love with Venus, Mercury and Saturn in favor. The foundations can be laid for the future. And interesting proposals arrive at work.

FISH

Dear Pisces, new encounters could be interesting but they must be evaluated well. Your redemption comes at work. Show everyone who you are, especially those who have spoken ill of you. Go straight on your way.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: your mood is really skyrocketing and you can achieve great things in every field. You will be able to overcome difficulties and problems.

