Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday June 30, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, friday 30 June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – June 30, 2023 – is a day that begins with Mercury and Venus in favor, therefore, excellent news for feelings. At work you need to understand which direction to go in and be careful not to make careless mistakes. In short, don’t be fooled.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 30 June 2023), love is going well and gives you good times. At work, on the other hand, try to think carefully about everything before acting. Know how to roll up your sleeves and find no mistakes in the problems of your life.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Mercury and Venus protect you so you can finally believe in love again. At work you need to keep your concentration high. You will be able to achieve great things in every field, don’t limit yourself and take better care of every aspect of your life.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, great news for feelings. The moon protects you and good news arrives with the start of the new month. It’s a good time at work. You just have to try to manage your money better. You’ve had too many expenses lately and now your wallet is crying.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 30 June 2023), in love you need to be less proud and let yourself go a little more to emotions. At work they could provoke you but don’t give in.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love you have dissonant planets so there will be some little problems to manage. Don’t be too critical and at work try to manage the confusion. New opportunities will come soon.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: in love there are excellent opportunities for success, both for singles and for those who are already in company.

