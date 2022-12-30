Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday December 30, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 30 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, the end of the year will bring many doubts in love. Couples who are already separated should avoid conflicts and quarrels. Something is wrong, it’s obvious. You have to understand why. Your confusion will make its way not only into your thoughts, but also into your work: it will take a lot of concentration before you get into trouble.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 30 December 2022), from a sentimental point of view everything will be easier to put into practice: however, have the courage to do it. Jump in! The Moon has returned to smile at you and you will be the protagonists of many beautiful situations. You have finally got rid of your health problems: now everything is ready to start again.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today – December 30, 2022 – a new chapter in your life is finally opening. It will concern the family and above all the love sphere. You will find at your side a person who will make you an important promise for the future. Evaluate it thoroughly. As far as work is concerned, there are many projects to be carried out with confidence, but your desire to do things will handle them all without problems.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, let yourself go… You live once. Organize a nice New Year’s Eve with the person you love. Always look for love and above all relaxation: you need all of this in this period. As far as work is concerned, there will always be small problems to solve: be strong, don’t throw yourself down.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 30 December 2022), the month of December will end in a positive way. Now you can really think about drastic changes. Let yourself be carried away by the positive sensations for 2023 which is now truly upon us. Work? You will understand by yourself when it will be the right time to give your best.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in terms of love, Venus will help you a lot over the next few hours. With the new year, Saturn will enter your sign: he will serve to put back some things left unfinished in your life.

