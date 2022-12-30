Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday December 30, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday, December 30, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the Moon will turn your way over the next few hours of this late December day. If your partner needs demonstrations of affection, surely you will not find problems in demonstrating them with practical acts. As for work, continue to believe and carry on with your projects.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 30 December 2022), the coming year will be the year to celebrate your love. Over the next few hours everything will turn in your favor. In particular if you want to have a child, get married or start a life together. This end of the month will be particularly exciting. Work chapter: the time has come to resolve some tensions with your colleagues.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the Moon will not be your friend during the next few hours of this December. But don’t lose hope in love, because January promises positive surprises. If you have lived the experience of marital separation, don’t throw yourself down: in 2023 affairs of the heart could restart. Work? You have experienced radical changes.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the Moon is still a little naughty. In love there could be a bitter ending in 2022, but heart affairs could start again from January 2023. Have they left you? Let it all out, throw it all out. But don’t lose hope of finding the right person by your side. As for work, you’ve made great improvements.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 30 December 2022), your heart beats at two thousand for your partner. With the Moon playing in your favor, you really can do it all. The lunar influence will also allow you to resolve those amorous distances, wherever there are. As far as work is concerned, you need security, especially for the future.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the month of December leaves you with a beautiful memory. Today you will want to love someone. Open yourselves to love and above all do not underestimate relationships, even if they have been born for a few days. As far as work is concerned, you will have to foresee the future and above all carry out your projects.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 30, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: your heart beats at two thousand for your partner. The Moon plays in your favor…

