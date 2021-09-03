Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 3 September 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 3 September 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, according to the guru of the stars, today will be a day for you in which twists and turns are not excluded, mostly in the positive. Don’t be caught unprepared. Interesting news arrives at work, the whole month will bring good opportunities. Seize them on the fly, you will not be disappointed.

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (3 September 2021), next weekend you can put an end to the eternal quarrels with your partner, in fact we can’t take it anymore. From a professional point of view you have tight deadlines and you have to complete a project as soon as possible, do not let yourself be guided by anxiety.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, many in your sign have been through a period of acute fatigue recently, but couples in crisis now have to recover. The dissonant Moon creates some problems in the professional field, but nothing alarming. Do yours without overdoing it, it’s not worth it.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the day is very purposeful in love. If there is a person who interests you, take advantage of the positive stars to launch yourself into this new adventure, and don’t be afraid to do it even without a parachute. On the other hand, mediation at work is necessary, if necessary rely on a competent person.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 3 September 2021), it will be a positive day for your sign, you just have to put yourself to the test, at work there are too many past misunderstandings and you can’t swallow them. Don’t be dominated by anxiety. Sometimes you have to bite your tongue so as not to argue with colleagues and superiors.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, it will be a day where the protagonist will be the heart, love has put you under pressure recently, you have to learn to let yourself go. Do not be too rigid, it is normal that something does not go according to your plans or that someone thinks differently.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: couples who have lived through a period of crisis will smile again and find serenity.

