Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday March 3, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday March 3, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, begin a golden period in love. Soon the Moon will be in opposition and could make you make some mistakes. As far as work is concerned, during today – March 3 – you will be making new projects. Carry them forward with enthusiasm. You will see that you will be able to take away some great satisfactions.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 3 March 2023), tension will skyrocket today, you could end up arguing with someone… Try to moderate yourselves. Venus will start a particular transit soon, so it’s best to keep calm. As far as work is concerned, beware of complications, stay away from them.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if there is something not working in love it will be better to talk about it and try to clarify. During the day on Saturday you may be able to get something more. As far as work is concerned, the situation is critical: if you have your own business you have to recover money, the coffers are in deep red.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, love is in great shape and if there is someone you like, you can easily win them over. Have no shame or hesitation. If you are in a long-term relationship, you can spend a weekend of great vitality with your partner. As far as work is concerned, the Moon will be dissonant. You could quarrel with colleagues over some bullshit…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 3 March 2023), excellent love this weekend. The stars are on your side. As far as work is concerned, in these hours of the beginning of the month you are feeling a certain air of change. Is something no longer of interest to you? Close it forever.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, really great day for feelings. Soon you could put the past aside and look to the future with optimism. Even recent, because changes come when you least expect it. As for work, dedicate yourself to new things and don’t take everything head-on.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 3, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: great changes in sight, even in the short term.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO