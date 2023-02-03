Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday February 3, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday February 3, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the time has come to look for solutions in love because something is wrong. At work, the time has come to start from scratch and from March there will be great opportunities. Will you be able to catch them on the fly? It’s up to you to give your best, the help of the stars is not enough if your real commitment is not there.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 3 February 2023), all the loves that are born now will prove to be important. Jupiter is favorable and helps both in love and at work. There may be great opportunities to make the most of them. You will see that everything will be fine.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, be careful because you have the opposite moon so there could be some love spat. At work, various financial issues have to be resolved. You’ve been spending beyond your means lately. Try to save. Otherwise you will have to make even painful renunciations.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the moon is on your side so good for this day that promises great things. It’s a so-so moment at work but it will get better soon. You have to show what you’re made of and dare more, don’t stay anchored to your comfort zone.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 3 February 2023), the stars point out that there is something wrong with love. Possible discussions on the way at work but try to manage everything in the best possible way. Don’t get anxious.

FISH

Dear Pisces, comes a nice emotional charge on this day. Enjoy it all. At work, cultivate contacts that will prove to be fundamental. You can achieve great things and prove what you are made of. Be more daring and there will be big surprises of all sorts.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is del Capricorn: this day promises great things. The stars assist you, but then it’s you who has to push on the accelerator. Otherwise things don’t happen by accident.

