Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 28 October 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 28 October 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, in love do not fall into trivial provocations, because you risk arguing in useless controversies. Favorable time at work, you can carry on your projects. You can meet your soul mate if you have been single for a long time.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday 28 October 2022), it is useless to waste time in useless stories that make you lose energy and disappoint you. You are tired, you only want to have real people by your side. It is not the right time to launch into experiments in the work, go to the concrete.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if there is a person you like, declare yourself without fear. What have you got to lose? On the other hand, if you are sure that it hangs on your lips, it is useless to waver or be proud. Interesting day to make proposals and make requests at work.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, if a story is in crisis you can try a recovery. Come up with something that amazes your partner. Or simply a romantic weekend, a trip out of town, a dinner. Spend more time together. If that really doesn’t work, turn the page. Right day for meetings at work.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday 28 October 2022), don’t risk too much if it’s not worth it. Ok to get involved, but without getting burned, especially at work. In short, do not take the step longer than the leg. In love, if a person does not convince you, it is useless to waste time. Go ahead.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you may soon meet the right person for your life. The soulmate, the one that makes you dream, that fills your heart and gives color to your days. Does it seem like a trivial thing? There is a choice to face, even a change of life if necessary.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, OCTOBER 28, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today, is that of Pisces: the soul mate is about to arrive. Get ready.

