Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday April 28, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love you have to be careful not to chase after impossible relationships. Needless to put you in complex situations that can only hurt you. At work, postpone some decisions until later. It is not the right time to make choices that will have a strong impact on the future.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 28 April 2023), you are a little confused in this period as regards love, try to clarify your ideas. At work, the next few days will be better.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, be careful in love because there may be a decline if you are in a stable relationship. Everything is going well at work and you will soon have all the freedom of action you desire. Show what you’re made of and you’ll see that things will go your way.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this is an excellent period for those who want something more in love and there will also be many satisfactions at work. You can demonstrate all your qualities. Beware of some colleague who will try to put a spanner in your works.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 28 April 2023), a phase of improvement from a love point of view begins which will bring you a lot of serenity. As far as work is concerned, there are difficulties but you will be able to overcome them.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love you have to fight to the end for what you want, as well as at work. This period gives you a beautiful personal and professional rebirth and you should enjoy every moment of it.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Capricorn: at work it is a period of great changes, as well as in love. But they will all be positive.

