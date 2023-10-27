Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 27 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Friday 27 October 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, recovery day, the Moon is in good aspect. You must not be afraid to love, because it is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you. Let go and enjoy the moment. There is something to think about at work too. Maybe you are not satisfied with your career.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 27 October 2023), something isn’t going as you would like in love. Be careful if there has been a separation. You are not very lucid and therefore perhaps it is not the time to start looking for your soul mate again, be alone for a while. Your role at work is changing.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are experiencing a period of strong stress and nervousness. You risk losing your compass and not understanding which way to go. Maybe it’s time to stop for a moment and think about what to do. Better not to do too much at work. Limit yourself to the essentials.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, going back to old pasts in love could be wrong. Better not to go beyond the usual homework, at least at this moment, at work. You risk making mistakes that you will pay dearly for. Concentrate and roll up your sleeves.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 27 October 2023), great relationships cannot end just because some planet is against them. It’s up to you to live a relationship as best as possible, even if the stars aren’t helping you. After all, everyone is the creator of their own destiny. Discussions with superiors are expected at work, but stay calm.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, strong stress for your sign. Particularly in relationships, it is easy to lose patience. Complications at work too, a project is not going according to plan but don’t despair, the best is yet to come. Roll up your sleeves.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: a phase of good recovery begins. Finally many things are going right and you have good opportunities for recovery and confidence.

