PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday January 27, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, recovery day for those born under this sign. There could also be a reconciliation over the weekend and the strongest couples will make onerous choices. These are hours to dedicate to family and love. Relations with the signs of Aquarius, Gemini and Sagittarius are good.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 27 January 2023), satisfaction could arrive by Sunday. You certainly don’t lack the desire to do and goodwill in this period. The new transit of Venus is favorable and will give you the opportunity to understand who are the people to remove from your life. In view of the opportunities not to be missed.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, over the next few hours you have to distinguish sentimental matters from work ones. Luckily Jupiter continues to favor you and therefore it will be difficult not to have reconfirmations by the summer. Go on like this! Evaluate any job offers, it is not advisable to refuse them in advance. The arguments that arise in love can’t always be solved with a smile.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, even Venus has returned in favor in these hours. There are so many people to meet these days. Sometimes you feel too busy, perhaps because of the excessive responsibilities you have shouldered. Avoid being too late in the evening, you also need to rest sometimes.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 27 January 2023), your work will be appreciated shortly. The young people of the sign will be even more favored and in general all those who want to get involved.

FISH

Dear Pisces, those who have experienced a crisis in the past will be able to recover in the next few hours. The good thing about this period is that you will have the opportunity to get away from those who have influenced you too much (and negatively) in the past. Venus is in the sign and also brings some good emotions. In a few weeks, Saturn will be in the sign: it will increase your awareness.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Scorpio: satisfaction could come by Sunday.

