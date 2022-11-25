Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday November 25, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday November 25, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – November 25th – there is a bit of tension in love, be careful not to stir things up further. At work, if you have an ambitious project in your hands, do not hesitate further. Bring it forward and defend it.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 25 November 2022), there may be too many disputes in the family. Prudence especially in interpersonal relationships. At work it is possible that you can make your voice heard to achieve improvements.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, today – Friday 25 November 2022 – there is someone you like, but you will be forced to make a drastic decision, because they are already engaged. Good opportunities are arriving at work, we’re getting back on track after a not exactly easy period. Have a little more patience.

CANCER

Dear Cancerians, during today – November 25th – an interesting sky for love, those who are single can look around and not lock themselves at home. How else do you hope to meet new people? If you are a freelancer, there will be no shortage of opportunities to demonstrate your worth. Roll up your sleeves.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 25 November 2022), if there is something wrong you can talk about it face to face with your partner. At work, try not to fuel arguments with bosses and contacts. You risk arguing unnecessarily with those around you.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you feel particularly sensitive, pay attention to a few too many words. At work, fatigue makes itself felt but in the end your efforts will be rewarded. You will be able to demonstrate your qualities.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: those who are single will be able to obtain great rewards and make promising encounters.

