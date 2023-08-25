Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 25 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 25 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, a subdued end of August weekend is coming. Be careful not to make the wrong meetings, also because there could be economic problems concerning the family. But the future will be better, now you have to regain some physical shape. Recharge yourself.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 25 August 2023), the Moon will be favorable today and Saturday. Your only concern will be the people who give you trouble from time to time. These are exes, or partners with whom you have had too many discussions.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this period allows you to recover, especially if there is an important story at stake. New loves can also arise suddenly. Someone might even have had a special meeting during the month of June.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the Moon is in your sign on Friday 25 August 2023. You are not lacking in the ability and will to act. When you decide to carry on a project, it’s hard to stop. Anyone who has closed a story in the last few months is now thinking only of personal success. But soon we will have to go back to looking around…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 25 August 2023), you have the feeling that you have not received enough compared to what you have given. Generally you are not the budget type, but you too need some guarantees. You are doing a lot, but not everything depends on you and this annoys you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in these days at the end of August there are tensions, but this is also normal, especially if you have to start an important project from September. There may have been some moments of discomfort on Thursday and Friday, but with a little courage and goodwill we can still go ahead.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: new loves can also arise suddenly.

