Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 25 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 25 aAugust 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the astral picture allows you to live much better than in the recent past. Anyone who has had an economic or work problem, thanks to the help of people close to them, has managed to stop everything and reduce the damage. Venus is favorable and this is an important period for those who intend to validate an important love story.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 25 August 2023), in the next few hours of this end of the month some debt accrued over the last two years could come back to weigh. There may also be some scores to settle in the family. Jupiter in the sign will bring feedback. Anyone who is in doubt whether or not to renew an agreement will eventually get what he has been wanting for a long time.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the stars are unclear in these hours. On some occasions there are those who will want to run away and do other things. However, not everything will be easy to manage. You still have to sort out some legal and financial issues.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, try to resolve family matters in these hours at the end of August 2023, don’t put everything off until the weekend. Some professional projects are still limited, but you’ll probably need to focus on what you really want.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 25 August 2023), the long transit of Venus in your sign is essential to understand if a love is important to you. Jupiter is dissonant and can bring some discomfort to couples who have something to hide. Work projects are important, but so will responsibilities.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, your ability to overcome bigger problems with logic and steadfastness is a trait to be admired. You can also put yourself in the shoes of those who are apparently against you and this allows you to resolve various situations. Saturn has been in opposition since March and you understand that there is no need to be too strict on some points. You understood it even at your expense…

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: Venus is favorable and this is an important period for feelings.

