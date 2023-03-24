Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday March 24, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, friday 24 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today, March 24, 2023, you can organize a pleasant meeting. Very pleasant… Singles will be particularly favored, but the fact remains that some couples can also enjoy it. Among you there are those who have decided to get involved, making new acquaintances. So good. As far as work is concerned, over the next few weeks of this end of March and beginning of April you can take advantage of some good ideas. Today, however, will be an active and fruitful day. Go on like this.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 24 March 2023), be careful not to exaggerate with words: what you say could be the cause of too many problems. Bite your tongue rather… As far as work is concerned, you are not happy with what you are doing in this period, but for the moment there are no other opportunities on the horizon, so you have to put on a brave face. Hold on.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the Moon is favorable right now. What if your partner doesn’t listen to you? You will have to talk about this problem sooner or later. The sooner you can solve it, the better. As far as work is concerned, you don’t feel like accepting roles you don’t want or love. Your intelligence and natural intuition along with a favorable disposition of the Sun and Jupiter will make for a fruitful day.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, those who intend to restart a love story that has already been lived must consider the fact that the past still has its weight. Work chapter: if there are expiring contracts you will probably demand more in view of the renewal. You are tired of your problems, you must try to relax and make up your mind. Do it for your own good. Stay with loved ones and don’t think about work at least for a few hours…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 24 March 2023), the Moon is in the sign: over the next few hours of this end of the month you could feel close to a person who really interests you. As far as work is concerned, these days you will have some small satisfaction that you have been waiting for for some time. Have you been a little disappointed in someone you really value, that he will try to betray you or scheme behind your back. Attention…

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, there is still a little too much agitation in love, even if compared to the beginning of the month you seem much stronger and ready to handle various situations. As far as work is concerned, you have a good idea for the future, you will soon be able to develop it. A little too much tiredness is possible, but don’t panic: a few hours of sleep will be enough to recover.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 24, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: you can organize a pleasant meeting. Singles are especially favoured. Good news from work too.

