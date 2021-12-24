Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 24 December 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 24 December 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, today – December 24th – will be a very important day for you in love, this Christmas you will be able to find your lost serenity. New proposals arrive at work and you have a great desire to do well: evaluate them calmly, analyzing pros and cons.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday 24 December 2021), for you it will be a very favorable day in love, with positive Venus that excites and protects you. At work it is a period of growth, you can make new acquaintances and important meetings to advance your career.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, on this Christmas Eve the waters are troubled in love. Beware of the controversy that will arise around you, perhaps because someone is envious of your success. At work, therefore, act with lead feet and without haste, looking around. No, this is the time for risky choices.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, this favorable Moon in love allows you to resolve stress and tension. At work there are days of celebration and therefore of rest, but you will also know how to find the strength to go straight on your way and good news may arrive. You are in fact tired of the usual routine.

FISH TANK

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday 24 December 2021, Christmas Eve), it will be a positive day in love: if there have been tensions you can make peace and clarify. On the other hand, at Christmas we are all better! At work, try to disconnect a little and not burden yourself with too many commitments.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, today – December 24th – will be a day in which not to give rise to new conflicts, given that lately you have done nothing but argue. This Christmas you will be thoughtful, perhaps you are missing someone special. Or something. There will be good news at work, get ready in time.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2021

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 24 DECEMBER 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today, is that of Capricorn: you can take away great satisfactions.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: DECEMBER 20-26