Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 24 December 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 24 December 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love everything is finally under control, and this is already an achievement. Avoid complications, especially in relationships with Capricorn. New proposals may arrive at work, consider them calmly: in general it is a good time to carry out your projects.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 24 December 2021, Christmas Eve), for you a subdued day in love promises, especially in the morning, but you can recover from the afternoon. You can build something very special at work in view of a 2022 that will see you as absolute protagonists.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, today – December 24, Christmas Eve – is a day a bit subdued in love, so try not to put too much meat on the fire, otherwise you risk getting burned. At work there is something wrong, on the other hand the Moon in this period is not so bright for your sign.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2021

CANCER

Dear Cancerians, today – Friday 24 December – for you will be marked by reconciliation in love, after an objectively difficult period. In fact, you have a favorable Moon. Fatigue is felt at work, take advantage of this Christmas break to recharge your batteries.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (24 December 2021, Christmas Eve), it will be a positive and emotional day for you, thanks to the Moon in the sign. At work you are giving your all, but in the end your efforts and sacrifices will pay off. Soon you will be able to take away great satisfactions.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, with the Moon in your sign you can achieve great things. The sky above you is clear, take advantage of it. At work during this holiday period you can take great satisfaction and prove your worth to everyone. Even though it’s Christmas Eve, you can’t completely unplug it.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 24, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today is that of the Virgin: what a shining sky above your head! But also enjoy a little relaxation.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND FISH

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: DECEMBER 20-26