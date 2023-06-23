Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday June 23, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 23 June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you will be faced with a forced choice in love: either in or out. Interesting news is arriving at work and there may also be changes of headquarters. Changes are not always negative, in fact they are often excellent opportunities for success.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 23 June 2023), you have the moon in your sign so emotions will be the protagonists of this day. At work, it’s the perfect time to ask for a raise, so don’t hesitate.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you have to move forward and leave behind a stormy past. It is useless to get overwhelmed by what has been, look to the future with optimism and determination. At work, be open to new collaborations. It might be time for a change of scenery or to look forward.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, love is booming and relationships with Tauruses and Virgos are favored. At work it would be better not to go too far, before making decisions, seek advice.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 23 June 2023), in love beware of some discomfort. Try not to exaggerate with words and, if you can, take some time for yourself. At work there are still some obstacles but with patience you will be able to do everything.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, heaven speaks of love so if you are still single start looking around. There is still a bit of tension at work but try not to get overwhelmed by nervousness. Set yourself priorities and you will see that everything works out.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: in love a shining sky. Don’t get nervous at work.

