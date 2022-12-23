Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday December 23, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 23 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, you are still very distrustful and intransigent with regards to feelings, primarily in love. Do you want to spend Christmas with the people you love, do it! However, feelings will be put to the test over the next few days. As far as work is concerned, you are nervous and sometimes you think you want to leave everything alone and forget about it.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 23 December 2022), you are tired of occasional adventures and want to get off to a great start, with the right momentum. But be careful: there may be some confusion with those born under the sign of Leo and Aquarius. Work? You are certainly not lacking in intuition.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are down in the dumps and tend to put aside the people who love you. Don’t do it! They don’t deserve it and it won’t do you any good. You are not very concentrated, and perhaps you are betting everything on money and work, but there is more to life.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, Sun, Venus and Mercury are on your side: at Christmas you could also receive a nice surprise. Something really unexpected. Love? Look around especially if you have been single for some time. As far as work is concerned, after so much effort comes the well-deserved satisfaction.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 23 December 2022), try a little longer. The month of January that is approaching will be a truly intriguing month, with Venus on your side that will make you do great things in love.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, be open to new acquaintances that can turn into something special. Especially now. As far as work is concerned, you had to deal with some tensions, but now you feel freer and carefree.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2022

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 23, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Capricorn: the Sun, Venus and Mercury are on your side: at Christmas you could also receive a nice surprise.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 19-25 DECEMBER 2022