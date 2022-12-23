Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday December 23, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday, December 23, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, even during today – December 23, 2022 – you will be a little dull in love. There’s a distant person you love, but you fear you won’t be able to win her over… Invent something! As far as work is concerned, Jupiter will be on your side. Take a break.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 23 December 2022), Venus and Mercury are still on your side: all the projects that had recently been put on standby can restart. The stars protect singles, meetings will be special, but courage is needed! As far as work is concerned, if you are not happy, move on…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you can finally look to the future with optimism, with a smile. Maybe there’s someone you like, but being away might not help at all. As far as work is concerned, someone has wronged you and you are a little down in the dumps. But don’t fear redemption is around the corner and 2023 will be your year.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are getting used to being single, being alone. After all, it’s not that bad… Maybe some occasional adventure is enough for you, or maybe not. It’s up to you to figure it out… As far as work is concerned, you are tired and there are demanding projects that don’t take off. Try to make a local mind.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 23 December 2022), Jupiter will tell you which way you are going and which way. Feelings aren’t at their best these pre-Christmas days. Beware of relationships with those born under the sign of Cancer and Aries.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, love is on the mend. The last few weeks have been characterized by difficult moments, but now everything will be fine. Let yourself go to passion. Give time and love to the partner who deserves it after your last period. As far as work is concerned, the planets are on your side, you will be very productive.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 23, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: love in great recovery. Work well too.

