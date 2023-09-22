Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 22 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 22 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during today your desire for adventure, to explore new horizons and to dive into new discoveries will be at its peak, your energy level will be at its maximum. But all this won’t be enough to make this Friday fantastic. Love doesn’t do much, maybe it’s not your priority or maybe there are unresolved issues…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 22 September 2023), the path you have undertaken presents several obstacles, health is probably the most precarious sector… Don’t be afraid, but take better care of yourself. Even in love, things aren’t going swimmingly, on the contrary, there are conflicts within the couple.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, your ability to adapt and your adventurous spirit seem to be lacking at this time of year. There is something stopping you from being enterprising, your energy level is relatively low. Too. Don’t worry about it, luck is on the rise and this could be the right time to take that courageous step you’re thinking about.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, at this time of year things aren’t going as you would like, but all in all they aren’t that bad either, it’s a matter of being patient to wait for better days. Hold on a little longer. In love there are problems to solve and it doesn’t seem like the solutions are that close.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 22 September 2023), not everything is going as it should. You have great energy, however your health could play some tricks on you. In love everything goes well, on this front there are no problems.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, there may be some problems in the financial field, these are obstacles and unexpected events, however you will be able to manage everything in the best possible way thanks to your clarity. In love there is room for improvement, you could and should do more.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: great energy to be exploited to the full.

