Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday July 21, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 21st July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day is ideal for experiencing feelings to the fullest. As for the working sphere, you are quite stressed but your moment of relaxation will soon arrive. You will be able to achieve great things in every field.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 21 July 2023), the stars are on your side and with the moon in your sign, you will make sparks in love. At work everything is going well even if you could apply yourself a little more.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if you have had an interesting meeting in the last few days then look into it. There are a lot of commitments at work but a more “unloaded” period in which to relax will soon arrive. You will be able to take away great satisfactions in every field.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the day is not ideal for matters of the heart. There could be quarrels so watch out for too many words. At work there are small obstacles to overcome. Maybe it could be the right time to clarify with a colleague and find a solution to long-standing problems.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 21 July 2023), heaven speaks of love, so feelings are green light. At work you are respected by everyone and after all the sacrifices, enjoy this moment of success. Also take some well-deserved break and relaxation, you need it.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are in a bit of a crisis in love, you should try to clarify your feelings. At work, it is better to keep private life separate from professional life. You will be able to achieve great things in every field and get great satisfaction.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Gemini: if you have recently met a person, he may be the right one to get something special.

