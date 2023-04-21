Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday April 21, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday April 21, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love you have to be careful, especially in arguments. As far as work is concerned, however, work harder but only choose the things you really believe in. You will be able to achieve great things and show everyone what you are made of. Beware of finances, you have spent beyond your means.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 21 April 2023), in love you will be overwhelmed by emotions and new passions. As far as the professional sphere is concerned, you are by nature more inclined to work independently, so direct yourself towards jobs of this kind.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love get ready for some small discussions with your partner and the possible return of an ex. At work you need prudence and even a little more effort. Show what stuff you’re made of, but be careful who will try to put a spanner in your works. There is a lot of wickedness and malignity around, take a good look at it.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love there can be tensions therefore maximum attention. At work, get away from the things that don’t give you satisfaction. It’s time for a change of scenery. You will be able to demonstrate to those around you all the affection and goodness of which you are capable.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 21 April 2023), there could be discussions and even some disappointments in love. Stress is a lot and must be kept under control. At work, on the other hand, commit yourself because satisfactions are just around the corner.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love you can finally experience serene days and spend more time with your partner. At work you will be able to demonstrate all your worth and finally others will realize it too. In short, show what you’re made of, without losing your traditional bonhomie and humility.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Pisces: after a turbulent period, peace returns to relationships with your partner.

