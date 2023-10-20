Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 20 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 20th eightbre 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the stars push you to make new encounters that could become something special. At work it’s time to watch instead of act. Sometimes you have to know how to step aside and not get angry if something doesn’t go the way you want.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 20 October 2023), the moon helps solve some small love problems. At work, be more careful not to make too many mistakes.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, don’t be hasty in your love decisions, think carefully about what you want. At work you will have the opportunity to make an important choice. You will be able to get great satisfaction in every field, and demonstrate your value.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you will have the opportunity to recover the ground lost in love and at work there may be someone plotting behind your back but don’t give them too much weight. There are always those who will try to put a spanner in your works.

ALL PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 20 October 2023), if there have been problems in love you need to show all the patience possible. At work there may be some problems with finances.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the moon is in your sign and brings strong emotions. At work there may be challenges to face but be strong in your abilities. You will see that everything will soon be fine and you will not be disappointed. In short, you will be able to get great satisfaction.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: with the moon in your sign you will get great satisfaction in every field.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES