Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday June 2, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday June 2, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you don’t have to think about the past. Turn the page. All summer comes your way. For couples in crisis for some time, who are still together, the worst is over. As for work, now that Jupiter is no longer opposite you can start again with a special project.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 2 June 2023), it is difficult to remain calm at this moment. You are living in a period in which old situations that have never been resolved come back into play. As far as work is concerned, those who have their own business know that they have to change plans.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, Venus has started an active transit that will last many months. You are supported by heaven at work and this could prove to be the right time to start initiatives, new professional agreements.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are experiencing an important recovery situation. Soon there will be no more contrary Venus, in some cases it will be necessary to rediscover the desire and energy to love. Work chapter: those who have an independent activity must be careful about expenses. Be careful. Pay attention to the details.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 2 June 2023), during the summer you will feel more demanding than usual, you will have to be careful not to put your partner too hard because you would end up calling everything into question. As far as work is concerned, there will be a few changes too many…

FISH

Dear Pisces, it’s time to awaken the feelings that have been dormant over time. If you haven’t already done so, try to abandon any kind of defeatism, fight that feeling of emptiness that could arise on particular days. As far as work is concerned, the situation is changing for the better. A reconfirmation is also possible.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: some feelings are awakening. Well the job.

