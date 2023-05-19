Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday May 19, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday May 19, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, have you had any arguments at work or in the family? Soon you will be able, if you wish, to mend relations. Collaborations are less difficult to manage and for a few days Jupiter has no longer been the opposite: you will be able to start negotiations and contacts. From now on, new paths will open up for you!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 19 May 2023), the Moon will soon be on your side and unpredictable loves could arise. If you have an independent job, try to conclude a negotiation that has been set up for some time. Jupiter in opposition could force you to change roles or groups.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the best time for feelings will start in June. You don’t mind taking risks and you are also people who like to get back into the game, starting all over again if necessary. There will be more opportunities later this month. Courage!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the opposition of Venus could highlight the distances even in long-standing couples. Jupiter is favorable and this will bring advantages in practical aspects. As far as work is concerned, sometimes it’s not easy to get along with all the partners and collaborators.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 19 May 2023), from the month of June all love stories that have no reason to exist will be questioned. Over the next few hours, try to keep economic issues under control. From the month of June, Venus will begin a critical transit that will last until the beginning of October.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Venus is favorable: the best day will be Sunday. Try to eliminate impossible situations with people who can only complicate things. Creativity in this period will really be your forte. During the weekend seek serenity and balance.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 19, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Libra: in the short term you will be able, if you wish, to mend relations.

