Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday May 19, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 19 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you should avoid discussions and controversies, especially during the days of Saturday and Sunday which are now upon us. If the provocations are too many, try to get away and get back in touch with the others only when tempers have calmed down a bit. Bite your tongue if necessary. Job chapter: soon you will be able to seize new earning opportunities.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 19 May 2023), the Moon will be in a positive phase over the next few hours and will give you a big hand. You will be able to better face some important test. As for the job, you need to demonstrate that you are up to what you are doing.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, over the next few hours try to stay away from someone who is not supportive. Beware of relationships with the signs Virgo and Sagittarius. There are difficulties with people who are part of your environment. If you feel too nervous, look for an outlet in sports. Flush out the toxins!

CANCER

Dear Cancer, there are new emotions ahead for you. Soon you will be able to review some sentimental agreements in a positive way. You can start dreaming about love again, even if you are alone right now. During the weekend (May 20-21) you will be stronger and you can also achieve something more than usual. Courage!

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 19 May 2023), in this period you find yourself doing a bit of everything on your own… You need a little solidarity, but perhaps you realize that the needs partner’s are different from yours. In June, however, the ‘music’ will be different. Hold on.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the weekend is coming and Jupiter is on your side. Soon if it will be necessary to accept some compromise. Have you had some problems at work? Soon you will be able to solve everything in a brilliant way. By July there will be good job opportunities, especially for those who have been on a standstill for some time.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 19, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: there are new emotions in sight and you can review some sentimental agreements in a positive way.

