PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 18 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, enjoy this day to the fullest even if it may bring some obstacles to overcome and extra thoughts but don’t let negativity win you over. You will see that soon everything is fine.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 18 August 2023), there is a little anxiety that is attacking you but you should try to keep control. Think about today and not about the future. Tomorrow is beautiful, but you have to know how to live in the present.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, try in every way to relax as much as you can because soon it will be time to get on track again. On the other hand, September is near and all the things you have been postponing must now find fulfillment. Don’t beat around the bush. You risk only making things worse.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, there are many new opportunities to be seized, especially at work. Make wise choices and don’t just look at money and appearances. Be concrete but also a little dreamy. You are a bit stingy, and therefore every expense, especially if unforeseen, puts you in difficulty. You need to know how to save money and not squander, but not too short-handed either.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 18 August 2023), you will have the opportunity to grow a lot in this period from a professional point of view. In love you always seek freedom but sometimes you have to compromise. Know how to find a solution to the problems of your life, using the diplomacy that distinguishes you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are a little confused in love but now the time has come to enjoy the holidays which, for you, have not yet begun. Yet in a while the summer is over, so get busy. Pull the plug a bit, you need it.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one dei Pisces: you haven’t had a little vacation yet. You need it, there is not only work.

