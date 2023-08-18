Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 18 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 18 aAugust 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the time has come to reorganize your professional life a little but also your private life. Take this day to develop a plan. On the other hand, the recovery in September is almost upon us, so don’t be caught unprepared.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 18 August 2023), how beautiful this sky is, which makes you more energetic and positive than ever. At work keep it up and in love try to have more consideration of your partner and her feelings.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, lots of new things are coming for you in love and make the most of all this heaven in your favour. At work there is still a bit of stagnation but don’t worry, everything will soon be for the best. You will be able to take away great satisfactions in every field.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you have every opportunity to win over the person you like. Jump in! And satisfactions come at work. Maybe you’ll get a long-awaited promotion or raise. You really are in shape like you haven’t in a long time.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 18 August 2023), the time has come to take stock of your life. Take a break from everything and everyone and think about the future.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, how beautiful is this sky that makes you more energetic and positive than ever. At work keep it up and in love try to have more consideration of your partner and her feelings.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: you have an energy and a desire to do out of the ordinary. Take back your spaces.

