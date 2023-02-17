Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday February 17, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday February 17, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, there is a beautiful recovery in love over the weekend that will greatly benefit your inner balance. At work there is a good recovery even if not all problems will be resolved in an instant. You have to have a little patience and good will, but everything will work out for the best.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 17 February 2023), the moon is favorable and gives beautiful emotions. At work you may receive a nice and unexpected proposal. Calmly weigh the pros and cons before accepting. These are very delicate decisions to make.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the time has finally come for a good recovery in love. At work the desire to do is great but never forget to follow your creativity. You have all the credentials to do well. Don’t get anxious.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, beautiful this sky with favorable Venus, Mars and Jupiter. At work there is news and perhaps new and interesting assignments. You are a little tired of the usual routine and you don’t feel fully exploited and valued. Make yourself count or if there really aren’t any career opportunities, look around. Sometimes change is good.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 17 February 2023), this day is ideal for experiencing passion. As far as work is concerned, however, you are very tired and someone could turn their backs on you, be careful.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this day is not really ideal for love even if Saturday and Sunday will be better. At work you are not earning much but Jupiter will bring a beautiful recovery in the spring. Limit your spending if you don’t want your wallet to cry.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: there is an excellent recovery from all points of view, from work to love.

