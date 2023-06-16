Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday June 16, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Friday June 16, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, take some time for yourself and to be with your loved ones. At work, no worries, try to live more lightly. Otherwise, you risk arguing with those around you and making mistakes. In short, take some time to understand which way you are going.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 16 June 2023), you have the impression of having to make continuous choices in your life but take the time to understand what you want. Not everything is going according to plan but soon everyone adjusts and you will see that you will be satisfied.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you always love to feel good and you need someone by your side to make you feel that way. At work, don’t blame yourself too much if something goes wrong. Not everything can go according to plan all the time, but you will see that eventually the kinks come home to roost.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love it’s not a rosy moment but you have to learn to live with negative feelings too. At work, don’t lose your edge right now. You will be able to take great satisfaction without arguing with those around you.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 16 June 2023), peace returns in love and you will feel even more understood by your partner. At work you will be rewarded for your efforts. You have spent a lot but finally you will be able to take away great satisfactions.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there comes a time to relax and you should make the most of it. At work, learn to accept changes and think about all the way you have come to get to the position you are in. Be proud of you.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one dei Pisces: after so many efforts you can finally take away great satisfactions. Make the most of the good times.

