Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday June 16, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 16th June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, it’s the right day for new encounters so don’t lock yourself at home. You will be able to achieve great things. At work, keep working hard because great satisfactions are about to arrive. Oppose those who try to put a spanner in your works.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 16 June 2023), try to spend more time with your loved one that you have recently neglected a bit. At work, stay focused and don’t get lost right now.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the time has come to change your perspective on love and understand your partner’s efforts a little more. At work the period is positive, finally the stressful moment seems to have passed. You will know how to achieve great things and prove your worth.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love you are quite thoughtful and perhaps you are neglecting your partner a little. Try not to exaggerate because, on the other hand, these are really important people who can give you a hand in every field. At work, pay attention to tensions. Don’t argue with those around you.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 16 June 2023), open your heart and declare yourself to the person you like because the stars are in your favor. At work it is the right day to make requests.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, today, Friday 16 June 2023, is a time of stress but you have to grit your teeth and wait for better times for love. At work, you have a new attitude that will take you far. You will be able to achieve great things in every aspect of your life.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: if there is a person you like, open up and you will achieve great things. Don’t hide and don’t back down. Excellent results at work.

