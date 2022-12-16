Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday December 16, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday December 16, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, in love you are experiencing a mixed feeling, you don’t know yet if the one next to you is the right person. Give yourself time and think about it. As far as work is concerned, an increase in work commitments will give you professional and economic satisfaction.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 16 December 2022), it’s time for clarification, nothing is lost. Talking helps to understand each other and this is the time for clarifications with relatives, friends and partners. As far as work is concerned, there are many interesting ideas, evaluate well what to do. It’s up to you to make the right move.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, love is about to smile at you again, overwhelming days are ahead for those born under this sign. You held on, now the satisfactions. Work? You are very busy professionally, you have to recover from the excessive expenses you are facing during these Christmas days.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, everything is proceeding in the right direction, the story you are living is consolidating and love has now definitively blossomed. Enjoy this moment. As far as work is concerned, you may have some boredom, but nothing to worry about, don’t worry about it. Carry on as if nothing had happened.

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 16 December 2022), you are still looking for answers, the story you are living involves you, but something still doesn’t convince you to the end. Try to figure out what. As far as work is concerned, this could be a decisive day, make wise choices.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the person you met pushes you to dream and make plans for the future. Fine, but keep your feet on the ground and give time to time. When it comes to work, don’t make rash choices. It’s time to be reflective.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 16, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Sagittarius: love is about to smile at you again, overwhelming days ahead.

