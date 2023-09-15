Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 15 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 15 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, if you have been in crisis in love, start recovering. At work there are many responsibilities and they create a bit of stress. On the other hand, honors and burdens, but you will be able to handle this significant workload. The important thing is to give yourself the right priorities.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 15 September 2023), love becomes peaceful again now that the moon is no longer opposite. Just pay attention to work that brings stress. Give yourself priorities and try to understand that you can’t overdo it or do everything at the same time.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there could be different tensions in love as well as at work. Be careful. Use your diplomacy to find serenity and peace. You’ve been missing a bit of calm for a long time. You will see that everything works out, as it hasn’t happened for a long time.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if there is something wrong in love, talk about it with your partner. New projects are coming to work. Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything will work out. You have to have a little more patience and if necessary also look around. A change of scenery will do you good.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 15 September 2023), love for you is now in the background because there are too many things to do at work but don’t neglect it too much. Only a healthy and conscious lust saves the young man from stress and Catholic action, Zucchero sang.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there is some discomfort in love but nothing to worry about. At work you might make a request to bosses that they won’t accept. Maybe a raise, but after all you earned it and worked hard for it. You will see that everything works out when you least expect it.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: you come from a complex period, but fortunately the worst is over and now you have found serenity and peace.

