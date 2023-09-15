Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 15 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 15 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a recovery phase in love is starting and it is thanks to a beautiful moon. You can meet your soul mate or open up like never before. Be confident. At work it would be better not to get too fixated on your ideas.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 15 September 2023), in love you need to clarify things with your partner if there is something wrong. At work, you are already starting to think about 2024. Only by planning ahead can you achieve great results and can beat the competition.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love it is a period of chaos and arguments, be careful. At work it is better to be diplomatic than instinctive. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like. Little by little everything gets better. You will see that you will be able to solve the problems that are plaguing you.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, with the moon in your sign you will be able to experience strong emotions. At work, start looking in different directions. Maybe a change of scenery will allow you to find new stimuli, as you have been missing for some time.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 15 September 2023), in love you need to be cautious because you could get angry over nothing. There is some stress at work. Maybe you have argued with friends and colleagues, but you need to fix it before it’s too late.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the moon is against you so be careful. At work you have to show determination. You cannot always remain hidden and aloof. Better roll up your sleeves.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 15, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: with this splendid Moon you can only get great satisfaction.

