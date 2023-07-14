Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday July 14, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday July 14, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, love is once again the protagonist of your life and you are also finding a good balance between private and professional life. At work there are many responsibilities but keep the stress at bay. Luckily, summer is near and you can rest. Take advantage of it for a few holidays in the company of your partner.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 14 July 2023), don’t lock yourself at home because the right person for you is out there. At work there is a lot of tiredness but your well-deserved rest will soon come. Take the opportunity to recharge your batteries.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are enjoying this moment of vacation in the best possible way and with the person who makes your heart beat faster. At work you will achieve great results. Maybe it could be the right time to find a new job or ask for a well-deserved raise.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, it’s better to take a moment off from work to dedicate yourself a little more to your private life. The weekend will be carefree and fun so enjoy it all. You can go to the beach for a while or spend a few relaxing days in the company of your partner.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 14 July 2023), there could be family problems but nothing too serious. At work, the period is both stressful and challenging. Get ready to arrive very tired at the end of the day, but in the end you will be satisfied with what you have done.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in the last period you have shown great courage and strength in pursuing your choices against everything and everyone. Keep it up and don’t be afraid of anything anymore. What can stop you? Nothing if you are in a state of grace. Then go straight on your way.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: carry forward your ideas with enthusiasm, nothing and no one can stop you.

