Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday July 14, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 14th July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you have experienced a few moments of uncertainty in love but now things are starting to go better and the weekend will bring many surprises. At work, take a break also because from Monday there will be a lot of effort.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 14 July 2023), the moon is on your side so it’s a great time for feelings. At work, don’t be afraid to share your ideas with your boss. It will still be a useful and constructive comparison.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you have had a stressful week but now you will finally be able to relax a bit. At work, stay away from negative people. There are those who will try to put a spanner in your works, but you go straight on your way and you won’t regret it.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the first step in improving yourself is admitting your mistakes, so start like this, even apologizing. Good answers come at work. You can make important requests and understand which way to go. But don’t overdo it.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 14 July 2023), thanks to your determination you will be able to go far. Don’t neglect love, however, because your partner may resent your absence. Maybe plan something romantic for the weekend.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you may receive beautiful love responses this weekend. And in matters of the heart don’t be influenced by others, choose according to what you want. Your instincts rarely fail you.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: follow your instincts and you will not be disappointed. Great answers in love.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces