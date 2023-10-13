Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 13 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayFriday 13 October 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during these hours of October Venus is encouraging you to stabilize your relationships and give greater stability to your affections. Mars in Scorpio will soon offer you the opportunity to face challenges in the workplace with enthusiasm. The New Moon on October 14th falls in your sign, bringing new opportunities. Courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 13 October 2023), a positive turning point is coming for you. Venus in Virgo helps you in the area of ​​dating and relationships. You will feel even better now that Mars has entered your sky. It’s the perfect time to achieve your goals.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the star of love during these hours will begin to create small obstacles in relationships. Mars becomes less energetic, so you may feel a certain tiredness or lack of motivation. Hold on. Bet everything on the New Moon on Saturday: a special meeting or a new opportunity is possible.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, Venus in Virgo is infusing you with a renewed spirit. Mars in Scorpio over the next few hours will help you face challenges with greater enthusiasm and determination. The new Moon is in Libra and could bring some additional stress. Cold mind…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Friday 13 October 2023), Venus helps you resolve old family issues and establish greater balance in your relationships. Over the next few hours of this month of October you will have to face the hostility of Mars which has entered the sky of Scorpio. The New Moon this weekend will give you the hope you need to move forward as best you can. Courage!

FISH

Dear Pisces, love may present some challenges over the next few hours due to Venus moving into hostile terrain. However, Mars has now become more magnanimous, giving you a surplus of energy and motivation. The weekend’s New Moon appears to focus on financial matters.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, OCTOBER 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: this is the perfect time to pursue your goals with passion.

