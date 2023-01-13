Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday January 13, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday January 13, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, if you have recently ended a love story (perhaps even an important one), do not despair: in the next few hours you could meet your soul mate… React! As far as work is concerned, you may have a few hitches, but don’t worry too much, it’s just a matter of time: you’ll soon recover everything.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 13 January 2023), during the next few hours of this beginning of the weekend you may have an interesting opportunity. In particular, those who have recently closed an important story could live an adventure lightly. Work chapter: there is no need to cultivate great ambitions, try to keep what you have for the moment.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, it is appropriate that in this period you take courage: you must find the strength to propose yourself to that person you have been dating for some time. She might actually be the one. Job? You are also quickly getting back on track in terms of work. New opportunities will open up for you.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are too quick to argue, you risk starting useless discussions with your partner. Try to keep calm. Your restlessness risks being reflected also in terms of work, postponing the achievement of goals. Also important…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 13 January 2023), you can count on a favorable day both from a sentimental point of view and from a working point of view. As far as work is concerned, avoid disputes, keep calm and think about your reactions so as not to jeopardize something important.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, be careful not to put your other half aside too much to deal with practical matters, you may regret it. You are managing to create a series of contacts that will prove to be invaluable for your work.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox Today is that of Leo: a favorable day both from a sentimental point of view and from a working point of view.

