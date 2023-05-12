Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday May 12, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libras, in love you haven’t been so lucky lately but a good recovery period will start soon. At work you are a bit defensive. Maybe you’re tired of the usual routine and don’t have the right incentives to get something special.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 12 May 2023), the moon will soon arrive in your sign so get ready to experience special emotions, but take the initiative a little more. Good news is coming at work, especially for freelancers.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love it’s not going very well but we must not lose hope. Only in this way will you be able to meet your soul mate, perhaps someone you already know and who will become something special. At work, however, everything is going well.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this weekend will be very interesting for feelings, so go ahead for new encounters. At work it seems that things are going better. You may not be satisfied with what you do and have, but at least it’s something. These days…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Friday 12 May 2023), there is something not working in your relationship so try to understand what you really want. Great satisfactions are expected at work. Be ready. Often things will turn into something special.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this day is very beautiful for feelings so let yourself go. At work it starts to get better and better, this will be the turning point. You can show everyone what you’re made of and achieve great things, even in terms of career.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Scorpio: with these stars you can achieve great things, but you have to take the initiative more. You will see that everything will fix itself as soon as possible, but you have to push on the accelerator.

