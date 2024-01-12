Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 12 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayFriday 12 January 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, period of great interest for those born under this sign. Anyone who has a love and wants to confirm a feeling in this period should try to meet the person he loves… Slightly more complicated relationships with the signs of Taurus and Capricorn.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Friday 12 January 2024), this period talks about love: it will be the best day to impress someone. But also to set up projects for the next few days. Opposite Jupiter always indicates the path of prudence in finances, home issues and sales can be unblocked after May.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the stars promise well at this time of year, Venus is in your zodiac sign. Everything would be clearer if there were no dissonant Saturn. Those who have a beautiful love story can start a project: pay attention to connections with Gemini and Virgo.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the period you are experiencing is favorable, but perhaps you live a little too much for work. Much depends on the role you occupy. If you can, you should dedicate some time to yourself. Fortunately, at the end of January there will be a very important concentration of planets in your sign. Those who have experienced a sentimental crisis or a moment of great discomfort must try to recover as soon as possible.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Friday 12 January 2024), when you are tired, you hardly go to sleep; indeed, you are more likely to start arguing… Maybe avoid… You are people who love being social, having friendships, but being ruled by Saturn you need to isolate yourself every now and then, to reflect and understand what to do for the near future.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are feeling on a roller coaster these days. The stars are favorable on this January day, but be careful: strong tension could arrive. As far as love is concerned, heaven doesn't smile much at you: all those who have experienced a crisis should forget it together with the person who caused it.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 12, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Libra: period of great interest for those born under this sign. Space for love!

