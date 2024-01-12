Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 12 January 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Friday 12th January 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the next few hours of this January 2024 you will not be very patient with people, doubts will dominate. Don't worry though: you will soon recover all the lost ground. If you see that someone remains against you or there are people who are testing your physical resistance, try to remove the problem from the source. Courage!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Friday 12 January 2024), another productive and interesting day awaits you. You will have to make a decision within two months, especially if someone hasn't given you what you want or if there are unfinished business issues. Try to think clearly.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, at this moment in your life there may be some too much tension. You have to be very cautious in relationships, you might feel a little weak… Every now and then you experience moments of tension. It's part of life. The opposition of Venus could generate some conflict in long-term couples… Bite your tongue to avoid arguments.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

CANCER

Dear Cancer, today will be one of those days in which we need to distance ourselves from provocations. The opposite Moon could generate some doubts. This month ends with a few too many love problems. Those who have closed themselves off a little too much will be able to talk, release a few moments of insecurity.

ALL PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Friday 12 January 2024), after a love crisis and a situation of great uncertainty someone will be able to rediscover feelings over the next few hours. The only problem can arise for those who have been living with a person they no longer love for a long time… In this case a decision will have to be made… As far as work is concerned, many of you are about to experience an innovative period.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the stars favor those who have more desire to be close to people, now there is more desire to talk and discuss. Any doubts in love can be resolved by the end of the month. As far as work is concerned, this moment remains interesting to start evaluating the situations you need to push.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, JANUARY 12, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Toro: another productive day awaits you.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES