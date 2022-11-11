Paolo Fox horoscope today | Friday 11 November 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Here are the forecasts Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Friday 11 November 2022, for the signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, try to be optimistic and constructive in your relationships with others. Only in this way can you take away great satisfactions. A phase of great luck and hope will begin for you. At work, times come for radical decisions dictated by the events you will encounter.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday 11 November 2022), if there is a person you like, declare yourself without problems. What have you got to lose? On the contrary, you should take care of the love and sentimental aspect more, which has been lacking lately. At work Mercury asks to be careful with finances.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you must be careful and avoid carrying on two stories at the same time. At work you are at the center of criticism and gossip from those around you, but you go straight on your way. Many situations cannot be resolved without a little effort.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love try not to make any false steps. Some words or gestures may be misinterpreted and cause you to argue. At work you have to get back on top: a problem is perhaps not as big as it appears to your eyes.

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Friday 11 November 2022), the stars invite you to bring about a strong transformation in your life. At work, avoid impetuous decisions, even if you love to take risks in life. In short, dare more but with intelligence.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love you will finally find a solution to a long-standing problem. A phase of great recovery begins in every respect. Those who work on a project can find new opportunities and get out of precarious work. Especially for those who are in the artistic and creative fields.

The sign luckiest among you according to horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: a moment of great achievements both in love and at work.

